Nia Sharma, Hina Khan & Anita Hassanandani Nail Dramatic Eye Makeup Like No Other

Celebrities like Nia Sharma, Hina Khan and Anita Hassanandani aptly know how to ace a look that features dramatic makeup. All these television divas have time and again given major eye makeup goals to their fans. Here is a collection of their dramatic eye makeup looks that grabbed attention of viewers.

Nia Sharma

Television star Nia Sharma opted for a blue and white printed crop top which is paired with a matching skirt. The crop top features a cut detailing near the neck. Nia Sharma kept her look simple yet elegant with minimalistic accessory and let her makeup do all the talking. To add drama to her look, Nia Sharma opted for exaggerated blue eye makeup.

ALSO READ| Hina Khan 'Komolika' Wishes Eric Fernandes 'Prerna' A Happy Birthday With Party Photos

Hina Khan

Hina Khan while promoting her movie Hacked opted a black maxi dress which she topped with a blazer. The blazer features a belt around her waist. The diva accessorised her look with statement earrings. Hina Khan accentuated her classy look with dramatic smoky eye makeup. The eye makeup features shades of black and blue. She opted for nude lips and hair left open to complete this look.

ALSO READ| When Bharti Singh Took A Dig At Nia Sharma’s Attire, Their Banter Will Leave You In Splits

Anita Hassanandani

While shooting her fantasy television show Naagin 4, Anita Hassanandani was spotted in an all-black ensemble. The dupatta of her outfit features silver floral detailing all across its border. The diva accessorised her look with heavy jewellery including silver necklace, bracelet, nose ring and a maang tika. Curly hair left open added drama to her look, but her smoky eye makeup stole all the attention. Winged eyeliner and eye lens rounded off this look of Anita Hassandani.

ALSO READ| Nia Sharma Or Shibani Dandekar, Whose White Monokini Look Do You Prefer?

ALSO READ| Nia Sharma To Mouni Roy: Television Stars' Top Book Recommendations

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.