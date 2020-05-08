Nia Sharma To Mouni Roy: Television Stars' Top Book Recommendations

The COVID-19 outbreak has confined people to their houses as a nationwide lockdown has been implemented. Everyone including people from the entertainment industry have been advised to stay indoors and actors are spending their time productively and giving fans an insight into their daily activities. Those who want to get some inspiration from their favourite celebs, then here is a perfect guide of books from television actors including Nia Sharma and Mouni Roy who've recommended books to read amidst lockdown:

Telly actors' guide of books

One can opt for The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A Fuck by Mark Manson, a book from Nia Sharma's book shelf. The book focuses on how to live a good life. Have a look-

Mouni Roy has, time and again, shared her favourite books. The actor has often spoken about her love for the book Happy For No Reason by Mandira Bedi.

One can also opt for Gun Island by Amitav Ghosh, one of the books in Sriti Jha's bookshelf. The novel focuses a very powerful and inspirational story, with a vividly imaginative tone. Yet another post shared by the actor showcases the book, Kafka on the Shore by Haruki Murakami.

Shweta Tiwari's Instagram is an album of pictures including her reading books. Her posts include several renowned books. One being The World's Worst Daughter Ever by Aarti V Raman and Fangirl by Rainbow Rowell.

