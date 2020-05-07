Hina Khan 'Komolika' Wishes Eric Fernandes 'Prerna' A Happy Birthday With Party Photos

Actor Erica Fernandes turns 27-years-old today, May 7, 2020. She currently appears as Prerna Sharma in television show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Her co-star from the show, Hina Khan wished her a happy birthday and shared pictures from her birthday party as Erica could not celebrate following the coronavirus lockdown. Read to know more.

Also Read | Is Being At Home During Lockdown Similar To 'Bigg Boss'? Hina Khan DISAGREES

Hina wishes Erica with photos from her own bash

Hina Khan plays Komolika Chaubey in Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-starring Erica Fernandes. The two who appear as nemesis in reel-life shares a warm bond in their real life. As they could not meet to celebrate Erica’s birthday, Hina wished her by sharing several pictures of Erica from her own birthday party. She took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures on her stories. The first picture has Erica and Hina posing with the caption “From my Birthday to yours..sending you the viiibbbbeee Hon..Happy birthday love @iam_ejf Big big hug to you…Just be the way you are…❤️.”[sic] Erica Fernandes was wearing a black leather pant with the same colour sleeveless top. Hina Khan wore a black dress.

Aslo Read | Hina Khan's Ramadan Routine Includes Fasting, Exercising, Smiling And More

Beside Hina Khan, Pooja Banerjee, who plays Nivedita Basu and Shubhaavi Choksey, who plays Mohini Basu, wished their Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Erica Fernandes a happy birthday. Pooja posted a solo picture of Erica in which she is wearing a pink kurti and captioned “Happiest birthday crazyy girl..Lotssss of pyaar, hugs, kisses, birthday bumps, gifts and sooo many other good things... We shall party soon... Muuahhh” [sic].

Aslo Read | Erica Fernandes Reveals Why She Relates To Prerna In 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'

On the other hand, Shubhaavi posted a picture with Erica in which she donned a black turtle neck attire. Shubhaavi appears wearing a white shirt with a black bow tie. She captioned the picture “Happppppppppy Birthdayyyyyyy Eriiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii ❤️ I Love you very much and I’m waiting to celebrate this birthday with you post lockdown ..... Lots to say but you know me - I’ll pickup the phone and scream and wish you ...Hahahaha. God bless you @iam_ejf #friends #blessed”[sic].Check out her post.

Aslo Read | Erica Fernandes And Parth Samthaan 'looked Like Two Mad People' During Their First Meet

Both Hina Khan and Erica Fernandes are spending their quarantine time productivity. Hina constantly shares stories on Instagram on what she is doing all day. It includes praying, cooking, exercising, playing games, cooking and fasting as it is the month of Ramadan. Erica has taken her fitness to a notch higher. She is practising yoga and sketching at home.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.