Nia Sharma Or Shibani Dandekar, Whose White Monokini Look Do You Prefer?

Nia Sharma is one of the most popular faces in the Indian television industry. The actor has achieved great success in her acting career. Nia Sharma gained enormous popularity through TV shows like Kaali, Ek Haazoren Mein Meri Behna Hai, and others. Nia Sharma is an active social media user and her posts are quite an evidence of her style and fashion sense. Fans not only love her pictures in various outfits but also her chic dressing sense. She is a true fashionista and always makes sure to make heads turn with her top-notch style and fashion.

Another actor who garners immense praise for her style is Shibani Dandekar. Shibani is one of the highly acclaimed singer, actor, anchor and model who has received a lot of appreciation from the audience for her modelling and fashionable appearances. Shibani Dandekar is currently gearing up for her upcoming project with Gaurav Kapu. Apart from being a fabulous singer and model, Shibani Dandekar is also popular for her great fashion sense, fitness and style statement.

Both these actors have flaunted their monokini outfits in a kind of similar style on their Instagram pages. Nia Sharma and Shibani Dandekar styled these white monokini outfits from their summer collection which has the same pattern. Let’s see which fashionista rocked the outfit in their best stylish ways.

Nia Sharma and Shibani Dandekar styled in the same white monokini outfit

Nia Sharma

From the amazing Summer collection, white colour monokini outfit looks awesome on Nia Sharma. Her monokini dress is paired with slight curly messy hairstyle, which looks really stylish. Nia Sharma, the gorgeous and bold actor, has blown away the audience’s mind with her calm and cool summer collection white monokini outfit with red lipstick and minimal make-up that compliment her look.

Shibani Dandekar

Shibani Dandekar, who is one of the popular names from the fashion and modelling industry wore this summer collection monokini dress in white. The dress was a V-neck style monokini dress paired with a furred net scarf in hand. Shibani Dandekar styled this awesome white outfit with a pretty curly hairstyle and brown nude make-up. Have a look below:

