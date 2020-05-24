Nia Sharma, Karishma Tanna & Other Telly Actors Have A Perfect Guide For Beach Looks

When it comes to fashion, not only Bollywood divas but telly actors have also managed to make a mark with their fashion outings. TV actors such as Nia Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Hina Khan, and many others have made trends with their on-point fashion statements. Be it donning a glamorous avatar or sporting a casual look, they have always amped up their style game. Being one of them, their beach look has also been a sight for sore eyes.

Check out the beach look of the telly actors

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma's photos on her social media feed show that the actor has a vibrant wardrobe. She has shared many of her casual looks. In the below video, the 29-year-old actor is seen in an all-white avatar. She teamed a white slit skirt with a tube top. To make her look more dramatic, she also opted for a white flower for her sleek wavy hair. In the comments section, fans praised her toned body and stunning looks.

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna is undoubtedly one of the most popular television actors. Her stunning pictures on the internet always manage to wow her fans. She has slayed in various swimwears. In one of her pictures, she is seen donning a red-floral dress while enjoying near a pool. She added a pair of sunglasses to complete her look. Her overall attire can go perfectly for a beachwear look. Have a look below:

Erica Fernandes

Getting bored at home amid the nationwide lockdown? TV actor Erica Fernandes' social media feed can take you to a virtual summer vacation. The actor shared a few pictures from her Maldives vacation diaries. She wore short denim paired with a pink and black bralette. Take a look below:

Hina Khan

From walking the red carpet at the prestigious Cannes 2019 to starring in a Hollywood film titled The Country of the Blind, Hina Khan has indeed come a long way. During her Maldives vacation, the actor shared many bold yet amazing pictures. In the below picture, she added a white shrug with her floral bikini and gave summer vibes to her fans. Check out below:

