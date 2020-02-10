The Debate
Nia Sharma's Photos Are Proof That She Slays The Red Look Perfectly, See Pics

Television News

Nia Sharma is a very fashionable actor who slays every colour with equal ease and comfort. Check out her pictures in red outfits that are too hot to handle.

Written By Sushmit Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nia Sharma

Neha Sharma, popularly known as Nia Sharma, is an Indian television actor who has established herself with shows like Kaali, Ek Haazoren Mein Meri Behna Hai, etc. The 29-year-old actor is an active fashion enthusiast and likes to stay up-to-date with her wardrobe choices. Let us take a look at the pictures of the actor where she donned red outfits perfectly.

Read Also: Sara Ali Khan's Photos Are Proof That She Rocks The Casual Look; See Pics

Nia Sharma's looks in red that were too hot to handle for fans:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Nia Sharma looks absolutely breathtaking in the red saree. She has paired the saree with an embellished deep neck blouse and kept her hair loose. With red lips and a beautiful pair of hanging earrings, she rounded off the ravishing look perfectly.

Read Also: Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor And Other Bollywood Stars Who Rocked Yellow Sarees

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

She looks sensational in the red bikini with her hair tied to the back and matching red lips. The next picture is equally scintillating with loose hair. But the red shades and golden shoes stole the show.

Read Also: Ranveer Singh's Photos With Kapil Dev That Will Get You Even More Excited For '83

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Nia Sharma rocked the red gown dress with her hair tied, minimal accessories and matching red lips. The actor even aced the formal red look with black shades and high heel stilettos. Check out the pictures.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Read Also: Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt And Sonakshi Sinha Slayed These Winter Outfits

 

 

Published:
