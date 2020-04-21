Nia Sharma's Pictures With Her Celebrity Friends And Co-stars Are Friendship Goals

Nia Sharma was entertaining the audience with her compelling performance in Ekta Kapoor's fantasy series Naagin before the COVID-19 crisis. She started her TV career with Kaali-Ek Agnipariksha. However, she got fame after playing the lead role of Manvi in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and also won Best Actress Popular – Desh Ki Dhadkan Award at Telly Awards 2012. The actor stole many hearts with her impeccable acting skills on Zee TV’s Jamai Raja.

Apart from this, Nia Sharma is also an active social media user and keeps on posting pictures to keep her fans updated about her whereabouts. Many times, she is also seen posting pictures with many TV actors and her co-stars which prove that she loves socialising. Take a look at these pictures of the Ishq Mein Marjawan actor with several TV celebrities.

Nia Sharma's photos with other TV celebs

1. From the sets of Naagin-Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel

2. Throwback to Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai

3. The funny picture with Anita Hassanandani

4. When Brinda and Dev celebrated Valentine's Day on the sets

5. Nia and Ravi's inseparable bond

6. Black n Black with Arjun Bijlani

7. Binge-watch session with Surbhi Jyoti

