Nia Sharma Inspired Sparkly Bling Collection To Go Perfectly Well With All Casual Outfits

Nia Sharma is a popular television actor, known best for her role in Naagin. The actor made her television debut by playing Anu in Star Plus's Kaali and rose to fame with her role as Manvi Vadhera, in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Apart from her popularity in the daily soaps, the actor has gained a lot of eyeballs all over the country since she was ranked in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women list (published by Eastern Eye Newspaper in 2016 and 2017).

She has been regarded as one of the top paid celebrities in the Indian TV industry. Apart from acting, she is also known for her glamorous posts on her official Instagram handle. Here is Nia Sharma’s best neckpiece collection that fans are drooling over. Read ahead to know more-

Nia Sharma’s sparkly bling collection to go perfectly with casual outfits

Nia Sharma is seen wearing a red colour two-piece swimwear. She has left her hair open at the front , giving them a centre partition, and tied a bun at the back of her head. The actor has worn a shinning criss-cross neckpiece along with her outfit. She has applied nude makeup and bold red lip colour.

Nia Sharma in this red swimwear and pulled back hair tied in a bun looks gorgeous. The actor has worn a golden colour bling neckpiece.

She is seen wearing a black V-neck top, with a black leather jacket. She has left her hair loose, giving them a side partition and a messy look. Nia has worn multiple silver neckpieces and rings. The actor opted for nude makeup and a dark eye look.

Nia Sharma is seen wearing a black dress. She has opted for a big statement neckpiece. She has left her wavy hair open, giving them a messy look. Nia has applied nude makeup and as opted for a smokey-eye look.

