Nia Sharma Vs Bhumi Pednekar: Who Slayed In Black Outfits Better?

Ever since Bhumi Perdnekar has entered Bollywood, she has set a benchmark with films like Saand Ki Aankh, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, and more. Along with being a versatile actor, Bhumi is also praised for her fashion sense. The internet sensation has been posting many pictures dressed in the most stylish manner.

Another actor who is touching sky-high success is Nia Sharma. Nia is one of the most popular faces in the television industry. Nia is also well-known for her fashion statements. Nia and Bhumi, both have been spotted in black attires very often. Read ahead to know who slays in black outfits better.

Nia Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar in black outfits

Bhumi Pednekar is seen wearing a halter neck frill dress, with a multi-coloured belt at the york. She has tied her hair in a messy bun and worn minimal jewellery. Bhumi has paired the look with black heels and applied minimal makeup.

On the other hand, Nia wore a shimmery off-shoulder black dress. She has paired the look with white boot heels. She has left her wavy hair open, giving them a messy look.

Bhumi Pednekar is seen posing in a black colour two-piece set. The top is a black colour bralette with a high-waist skirt with a thigh-high slit. She has left her wavy hair open giving it a messy look, and worn very less jewellery. Bhumi has worn black heels and applied very less makeup.

In comparison to Bhumi, Nia has worn a black colour maxi-dress that is backless. She has worn white boot heels and very less jewellery. She has left her straight hair open, giving them a messy look and applied completely nude makeup.

