Nia Sharma's Fancy Nails Will Get You Rushing To The Salon; See Pics

Nia Sharma has won the hearts of her social media fans with her quirky style, witty quotes and statement looks. The popular Hindi TV actress has made it big in a short span of time. Sharma's quotes and stylish photos always have multiple comments from fans. Listed below are Nia Sharma's photos where the actress shows how to maintain your talons with her fancy nails.

Actress Nia Sharma makes it a point to not just have her style on point but also make sure that she pays attention to details. This above look of Nia is on point with her curls, makeup, and nails. The actress chose the colour blue and one can see how well she has matched her eyes and nails with the outfit.

Nia Sharma makes sure to have a new nail colour with every look. Here we see her sporting blue eyeliner and bangles. She has opted for nude nails to enhance her look.

Nia Sharma loves bold looks just as much as she loves being subtle. Here the actress has opted for a bold red lip along with white nails. Her nails are done well. They are not too long nor too short.

Nia Sharma knows well how to play with her skin tone. The actress has opted for an overall nude look. Her nails are the highlight of this picture, with the perfect cream tone.

