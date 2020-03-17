Nia Sharma's Footwear Collection Is Worth Taking Fashion Cues From

Nia Sharma is playing the lead character in Naagin's fourth season, the role which was earlier portrayed by Nia's friend Surbhi Jyoti in season 3 of Naagin. Nia was earlier seen as Manvi Chaudhary in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, after which she became a popular TV personality. Nia's role as Roshni Patel in Zee TV's Jamai Raja alongside Ravi Dubey was also quite popular among fans. Take a look at the Naagin actor's glamourous side through a series of exquisite footwear collection that she shares on her Instagram profile.

Nia Sharma's photos showcase an amazing footwear collection

Showing off her long white boots

Nia Sharma's Instagram is all about keeping it stylish even when it's Holi

Nia Sharma shows off her pretty black boots in her backless outfit

Nia Sharma can be seen sporting a yellow heel like a total pro

Nia Sharma made her acting debut with the television serial Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha, which used to air on Star Plus TV and starred Ashutosh Rana and Swati Kapoor, in 2010. Nia was even ranked amongst the top 50 sexiest women in Asia, in 2016 and 2017. She rose to fame in 2013 with the television series Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, which also aired on Star, and since then she has appeared in many successful TV shows.

