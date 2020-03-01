Nia Sharma Looks Charming In These Orange Outfits | See Pictures

Nia Sharma is winning the hearts of her fans with her successful TV show Naagin 4. She became a household name with this show. The starlet made her debut in the television industry with Kaali. She went on to enjoy much-deserved success with her role of Manvi Vadhera in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Interestingly, she was also named in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women list for two consecutive years in 2016 and 2017.

Nia Sharma is super active on social media. Her quirky captions and sometimes funny posts and memes make the day of her fans. Apart from being funny on Instagram, she regularly posts her glamourous photos on Instagram. Her fans also shower her pictures with comments full of love and support. Here are some instances when Nia Sharma slayed in orange outfits.

Nia Sharma Photos

In this picture, Nia Sharma looked adorable as she posed alongside a dog. She wore traditional attire. Nia Sharma wore an orange kameez top with cold shoulders and she paired it with a green salwar. The actor accessorised the look with drop earrings.

Nia Sharma rocked the athleisure wear as she posed for the cameras. She opted for an orange casual top and paired it with printed leggings. She completed her look with black trainers. The actor looked ready to hit the gym in this cool yet comfy outfit.

In this old picture of Nia Sharma, she was seen wearing an orange ethnic outfit. The Naagin 4 actor's perfect jawline can be seen in this close up picture. Her outfit had a sequin detail all over it.

