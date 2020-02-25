The Debate
Nia Sharma's Instagram Posts That Received Best Comments From Her Fans

Television News

Nia Sharma is known for her acting skills as well as an active social media presence. Here is a list of her pictures that received best comments from her fans.

Written By Rohan Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma is known for her role in a TV show, Naagin. The diva made her debut on television with the show Kaali. She became a household name with her role as Manvi Vadhera in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She was also ranked in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women list in 2016 and 2017.

Nia Sharma is undoubtedly one of the sexiest starlets of the TV industry. She is known for her active presence on social media. She is regularly seen posting updates about her life and some glamourous pictures on her Instagram. Her fans also make sure to show their love and support to the actor. Read ahead to see some of the best instances when she received the best comments on her Instagram posts.

Nia Sharma Instagram

Insta-Worthy!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Nia Sharma

Having your back

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Nia Sharma
Nia Sharma

Getting over with a task

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Nia Sharma

Meme template

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Nia Sharma
Nia Sharma

 

Red hot!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Nia Sharma
Nia Sharma

Casual best

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Nia Sharma
Nia Sharma

Ethnic wear at its best

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Nia Sharma
Nia Sharma

 

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
