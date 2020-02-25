Nia Sharma's Instagram Posts That Received Best Comments From Her Fans

Nia Sharma is known for her role in a TV show, Naagin. The diva made her debut on television with the show Kaali. She became a household name with her role as Manvi Vadhera in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She was also ranked in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women list in 2016 and 2017.

Also Read | Nia Sharma's Quirky Instagram Captions That Give An Insight Into Her Fun Personality; Read

Also Read | Nia Sharma's Pics Show How To Pose For The Perfect Instagram Snap; Check It Out

Nia Sharma is undoubtedly one of the sexiest starlets of the TV industry. She is known for her active presence on social media. She is regularly seen posting updates about her life and some glamourous pictures on her Instagram. Her fans also make sure to show their love and support to the actor. Read ahead to see some of the best instances when she received the best comments on her Instagram posts.

Also Read | Nia Sharma's Photos That Prove The Actor Aces Black And White Ensembles; See Pics

Also Read | Nia Sharma, Hina Khan & Others Who Impressed With Their Fashion Choices This Week

Nia Sharma Instagram

Insta-Worthy!

Having your back

Getting over with a task

Meme template

Red hot!

Casual best

Ethnic wear at its best

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.