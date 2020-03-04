The Debate
The Debate
Nia Sharma's Love For Dance Is Evident In These Videos; Check Out

Television News

Nia Sharma is a popular television actor known for her role in the TV series, 'Naagin'. The actor also loves to dance and has some swift moves. Read on.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma is a popular television actor known for her role in the television series Naagin. The actor made her television debut by playing Anu in Star Plus's Kaali and the actor rose to fame with her role as Manvi Vadhera in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She has now established herself well in the industry and has appeared in several TV shows.

Also read: 'Naagin 4': Nia Sharma And Anita Hassanandani’s Latest Dance Video Screams Fun

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Apart from her acting skills, she is also popular for her sharp looks and style. Nia Sharma's Instagram proves that she loves to dance. Let's take a look at Nia Sharma's swift moves and her love for dance.

Also read: Nia Sharma Slays In These Red Outfits; See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

This is a music video brought by Zee Music company. Nia Sharma shows off her dance skills and swift moves in this music video. Nia Sharma's style is quite something that inspires fans. Check out the video below:

Also read: Nia Sharma And Surbhi Jyoti's Love For Pink Is Evident From These Pictures

 In this video, Nia Sharma can be seen having her dance session. The Naagin actor is quite popular for her dancing skills, and she dances with style and elegance. Nia Sharma's alluring dance moves have always attracted the audience.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

In this video, Nia Sharma can be seen in full energy. The actor is donning an athleisure-style co-ord outfit and looks all ready to set the stage on fire. Nia Sharma's style and dance moves are extremely popular among fans.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

