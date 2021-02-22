Nia Sharma Opens Up On Intimate Scenes, Reveals Co-star Ravi Dubey Is "the Best Kisser"

Actor Nia Sharma took recently opened up about how comfortable she was while performing an intimate scene on screen. The actor talked about kissing her Jamai 2.0 co-star Ravi Dubey in front of the cameras. Sharma further revealed that Ravi Dubey is “the best kisser”, and the video of the same has gone viral on social media.

Nia Sharma says Ravi Dubey is the best kisser

Nia Sharma was present at an event where she was talking about her latest show, Jamai 2.0. The actor revealed that initially, she had inhibitions about kissing Ravi Dubey on screen for the series. She further revealed that however, now when one talks about on-screen intimate scenes, she is always asked by media portals how comfortable was she kissing Ravi on-screen.

Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey's kiss

In the video doing the rounds on social media, Nia Sharma admitted, “Ravi is the best kisser, man (sic)”. The actor was seen donning a white saree with a matching blouse and had left her hair open while she kept her accessories to a minimum. Check out the video that has gone viral on social media below.

About Jamai 2.0

Jamai 2.0 is a ZEE5 original and is a digital sequel to the popular TV show, Jamai Raja. The story of the series is about Roshni, Siddharth and Durga Devi and Siddharth will be seen in a negative role in the series. Jamai 2.0 cast includes Ravi Dubey as Sid, Nia Sharma as Roshni and Achint Kaur as Durga Devi also known as DD in the show.

Jamai 2.0 release date

The release date of Nia Sharma starrer Jamai 2.0 is set as February 26th, 2021. The show will be available to stream on OTT platform Zee 5. Check out the trailer of the show below.

Jamai Raja details

Actors Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey earlier shared the screen in Jamai Raja. The story of the show revolved around a married couple, Roshni and Siddharth portrayed by Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey respectively. In the series, Roshni did not get along well with her mother and Siddharth attempts to mend their relationship and build their broken bond again. The show has an IMDb rating of 5.8/10.

