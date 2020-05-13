Nia Sharma Or Nayanthara, Whose Holographic Style Statement Do We Love More?

Holographic outfits are luminescent outfits that can provide an edgy look. It is a bold and tricky trend to pull off. You can look good in it, as long as you wear it in moderation. Accessorizing the outfit can also help enhance your look. The holographic fashion is quite alluring and gives a metallic appearance. Holographic accessories are best paired with black and white outfits. It can provide you with a three dimensional and a sleek look.

Both Nia Sharma and Nayanthara have sported the holographic outfit on occasion. These two actors are also known for their incredible sense of style. They also tend to look futuristic with the metallic hues in the photos. Textured holographic material looks quite alluring and stunning. let's take a look at the actors' photos below.

Nia Sharma

In the above photo, Nia Sharma is seen sporting a holographic outfit. She has worn a short white dress with a holographic sequin overlay which makes her look full-fledged futuristic. The actor is already popular for her fashion sense and is known for experimenting with her wardrobe.

The scaly and textured outfit makes gives more depth to her look. Nia Sharma looks sharp and knows how to pose. The outfit makes her look confident and stylish.

Nayanthara

In the above photo, Nayanthara looks quite alluring in the holographic skirt that she's wearing. The South Indian actor is already popular for her beauty and her style. She does not shy away from experimenting with her wardrobe. The actor looks stunning in the pink skirt and looks pretty. Her sleek ponytail and white sneakers make her look chic and stylish.

