When Nia Sharma Revealed The Animal She Is Most Scared Of, Called It 'very Creepy'

Nia Sharma is currently a part of the popular daily soap- Naagin 4. The actor garnered much fame after she appeared in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. With her strong will power and fearless attitude, the actor won many hearts. During her stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, Nia Sharma, in an old interview with an entertainment portal went on to reveal that she is most scared of creepy crawly animals.

Nia Sharma is 'most scared' of crocodiles

While interacting with an entertainment portal, Nia Sharma was questioned about the animal she was most scared of during her stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8. The Ek Hazaaro Mein Meri Behna Hai actor expressed that she is very scared of crocodiles and that they are also very creepy. Nia Sharma also mentioned that the crocodiles in her stunt were very huge in size and that she cried a lot in a few episodes. In the same interaction, Nia Sharma exclaimed that she cried for almost half an hour after a stunt and then her friends tried to console her as her makeup was also swiping off.

Meanwhile, responding to PM Modi's clarion call to unite against the COVID-19 pandemic on April 5, Nia Sharma dolled up at home wearing a pretty green ethnic outfit. Sharing a slew of pictures on her Insta-story, the actor gave a glimpse of how she stood for the 9 min event. In one of Nia Sharma's Instagram posts, she wrote, "Isn’t my Diya cool". Check out Niya Sharma's photos here.

