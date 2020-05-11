When Nia Sharma Spoke About 'not Willing' To Be A Part Of Reality Show 'Bigg Boss'

Nia Sharma is currently entertaining the audience with her role in the daily soap Naagin 4. The actor gained much fame after she appeared in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. With her strong will power and attitude, the actor won many hearts during the show. Here’s a throwback to the moment when Nia Sharma spoke about not being a part of the biggest reality show Bigg Boss.

Nia Sharma, in conversation with an entertainment portal, shared insights about her personal life. The actor was asked if she will ever opt for participating in the popular reality show Bigg Boss. She replied that Bigg Boss comes with a lot of positive and negative aspects to it and she feels that she is not in the phase where she could handle all that.

The actor also mentioned that this opinion is completely subjective as there are people who have willingly done the show and it has done well to them. Nia Sharma also added that she had an opportunity once where she felt the apprehension to do it, but her mind didn’t approve.

Nia was also quizzed about her experience of being a part of the reality show like Khatron Khiladi. She replied that she gained a lot of recognition for the show. The actor added that people started knowing her as Nia Sharma again.

Further Nia Sharma was questioned about her career plans and how she managed to excel so much in her career. To which the actor replied that according to her, she has not earned success yet, she had just built a living with whatever she has done till now. Nia Sharma further mentioned that she had set some goals for herself and she is yet too far to achieve them. The actor wrapped up her conversation by talking about things she regrets. Nia Sharma made it very clear that she had been in the industry for seven years but it has never happened to her that she has regretted doing anything. Nia added that she thinks she has always made the right decisions for herself.

