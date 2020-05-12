Nia Sharma Or Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Who Pulled Off Black Lipstick Better?

Nia Sharma who is currently seen as the lead protagonist in Naagin 4 is a highly fashionable Television personality. Nia is known for her outlandish attire, alluring personality, and risk-averse fashion choices. Devoleena Bhattacharjee of Saath Nibhana Saathiya fame also got a lot of appraise for her impeccable sense of fashion when she was locked inside the Bigg Boss house.

As both the stunning small-screen divas have a distinct taste in fashion, one thing which is common between Nia Sharma and Devoleena Bhattacharjee is their love for bold lip-colours. Nia S and Devoeena D were spotted donning the much-in trend black lip-colour for different events. Take a look at their photos and decide who pulled-off the black lipstick better.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma looks simply gorgeous in this all-black look. Nia opted for a matte black lip shade to complement her black dress, and the actor truly pulled off this black lip-colour like a pro. She wore a black winged liner, white kajal on the waterline with long lashes for her eye makeup.

She kept her overall look quite dramatic and very appealing. Also in these Nia Sharma's photos, we can see that the Naagin 4 actor is donning a choker necklace and some pearl hair clips. These accessories balance Nia's overall look and adds a lot of panache. For hair, Nia Sharma went for her favourite open hairdo.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

In this Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Insta pic the Saathiya actor looks ravishing in the multicoloured collared ensemble. Devoleena's look is totally edgy and quirky. She has added a lot of drama to her eyes by wearing neon shade eyeshadow, black eyeliner and lots of mascara.

Not to miss is her absolutely flattering black lipstick which truly adding a lot of new-ness to Devoleena Bhattacharjee's look. The former Big Boss contestant opted for a matching pair of chandbali's with her multi-coloured ensemble. Similar to Nia Sharma, Devo too totally rocked her black lipstick look, with her high pony hairdo.

