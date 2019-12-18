Nia Sharma Twirls Like A 'Naagin' As She Preps For An Award Function; Watch Video

Television actor Nia Sharma has made her comeback on television with the fourth installment of the most loved series Naagin. The actor has been grabbing the headlines ever since its inception. Apart from her projects, Nia blows the minds of her fans with her social media updates. She keeps posting her stunning pictures and videos for her fans and followers. In her latest short-video, Nia is seen flaunting her eye-catchy dance moves for an award function. She has opted a red fiery outfit while grooving to singer Tony Kakkar's song titled Coca Cola Tu. Take a look below:

The 29-year-old actor is preparing the dancing number for an award function. Earlier, one of the videos from her feed also surfaced online, in which she was seen rehearsing for a dance performance. Fans in the comments section poured love and appreciated her dancing skills.

The Ishq Mein Marjawan actor was last seen in a digital adaptation of her popular TV serial Jamai Raja along with Ravi Dubey and Achint Kaur. The serial went on air from 2014 to 2017. The ten-episode series started streaming from September 2019.

Apart from the previous projects and preparation for the award function, Nia has started shooting for Naagin 4. The first two episodes of Naagin 4 has received lukewarm reactions from the fans. The fantasy-thriller also stars Jasmin Bhasin, Saynatani Ghosh, and Vijayendra Kumeria in the significant characters among others. The story revolves around the sacrifice and revenge of a shape-shifting serpent.

