Naagin 4: Nia Sharma Gives Insights Into The Show, Says 'Things Will Now Be On My Platter'

The much-awaited television serial Naagin 4 will go on air soon. The promos and teasers have already excited the audience and fans for the season. Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin and Sayantani Ghosh will essay the characters of shape-shifting serpents this season. Recently, the lead actor Nia Sharma talked about the show with a leading entertainment portal. She shared her journey from the inception of Naagin 4 to signing it. She also talked about her co-stars and the previous seasons.

Expressing her happiness, Nia stated that being a part of a popular bi-weekly series like Naagin is a big deal on television. According to the report, Nia was not happy and satisfied with her look test and had no hopes to get the role as there were many girls who were better than her. She apparently locked her dates and signed Naagin 4 without taking any narration. The 29-year-old actor said that she instantly gave the green signal after getting the call. Sharma added that during the narration, later, she pated her back and thanked God for the project.

The Jamai Raja actor also talked about her co-star Jasmin Bhasin in the interview. She exclaimed that Jasmin seems to be a chill girl to her and they haven't shot much together for Naagin 4. Nia believes that whatever you receive, you give.

In the report, it is also stated that the Ishq Mei Marjawan actor praised the lead actor of the first two seasons that was portrayed by Mouni Roy. She said that Mouni is the hottest actor and no one can kill it like her when it comes to playing a Naagin on the screen. She also mentioned that she will take inspiration and follow the footsteps of Mouni. Ending the conversation, she said that heading towards the upward track, she will soon receive everything that she missed in her platter.

