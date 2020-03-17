Nia Sharma Reveals Her DIY Beauty Hacks; Details Inside

Nia Sharma made her on-screen debut with Kaali but was shot to fame with Ek Hazaaro Mein Meri Behna Hai alongside Krystal D'Souza and Kushal Tandon. The actor then went on to act in many shows including Jamai Raja and Meri Durga. She is currently seen in the 4th season of the popular supernatural show called Naagin.

The actor is quite active on her social media and often posts pictures and videos to keep her fans updated about her life. Fans have time and again noticed the actor's amazing skin and often ask her for her beauty tips. She recently got in a conversation with a leading portal and shared her DIY beauty tips hacks for her fans to follow.

Nia Sharma shares her DIY beauty hacks for fans to follow

When Nia was asked about her daily morning skin regime, she answered that she wakes up and washes her eyes first. She added followed by the eyes, she washes her face with a medicated face-wash. She informed her fans that she has sensitive skin and can only use medicated facewashes.

The Jamai Raja actor was also asked about one home remedy that she can swear by. Laughing at the question, she said that she is not a big fan of home remedies as she never has the time to do it. She added that she wants to put something and wants it to instantly show the results and said that she does not know any home remedies.

Nia Sharma was also asked to reveal one of her makeup hacks. She said that a matt lipstick does the trick for her. She further said that she simply puts on matt lipstick and it helps to make her lips look plump. Later, she also revealed that she is more of a mascara person.

