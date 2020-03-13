Times When Nia Sharma Made Headlines; Dating Rumours To Lip Colours

Nia Sharma is currently acquiring acclamation and accolades for her performance in Naagin 4. She plays the lead role in the fourth installment of the Naagin franchise. The Jamai Raja actor also gained major attention for her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Over the years, Nia Sharma has hit the media headlines for several reasons, be it for her successful serials or few controversies. Take a look at Nia Sharma's moments that made her grab the headlines.

Unconventional lip-colour choices

Scrolling down her Instagram it can be proved that Nia Sharma has an unusual choice when it comes to selecting lip colour. She has also been often trolled for such choices. However, it seems that nothing can stop the Twisted star from making twisty choices.

Nia Sharma's controversial kiss with Reyhna Pandit

During the 2019's Holi Bash, Nia Sharma and Reyhna Pandit's lip-locking viral video stormed the internet. When asked to comment on the same, Nia Sharma told an entertainment daily that it was a kiss of pure love and nothing beyond that. She further added that there is no controversy here and people should understand that.

Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey cold war

Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey have worked on-screen several times and surely share impressive chemistry. According to the reports, the duo does not share similar vibes off-screen. However, the rumours were claimed to be untrue when Ravi Dubey opened up about the controversy.

Dating rumours

Nia Sharma has worked with several television actors and share a good bond with many of them. Kushal Tandon was one such co-actor and rumour mills also had that the two were in a relationship. The duo shared the screen space in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.

