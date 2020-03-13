Nia Sharma Is The Ultimate Desi Girl In Telly Town And These Pictures Prove It

Apart from being a popular face on television, Nia Sharma has also been actively popular on Instagram too. The actor shares various pictures of herself and her latest exclusive collection of ethnic wear will leave you wanting to have something similar in your own wardrobe too. Nia Sharma recently shared a beautiful picture in a lehenga, and regardless to say, she looked elegant yet stylish in it. Check out the pic below.

Nia Sharma rocks the desi lehenga look like nobody else

In the picture that Nia Sharma posted, she mentioned in the caption that the white outfit was designed by her best friend. In the caption, Nia Sharma mentioned that her best friend Priyanka Sangwan would make sketches in school and it was like a dream come true for the actor to wear an outfit designed by the latter now that they're all grown up.

Nia Sharma looked stunning in the white lehenga which had golden work all over it. She paired it with huge golden jhumkas and tied her hair in a pony. She completed the entire look with minimal makeup and light pink lipstick.

Apart from the gorgeous white lehenga, Nia Sharma is seen in other beautiful lehengas too. She posted a picture in a beautiful blue lehenga which had floral designs on it. Nia Sharma also posted a picture in a blue lehenga which had mirror work done on it. She paired it with matching earrings, a finger ring and also wore a mang tika.

