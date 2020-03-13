Nia Sharma Hairstyle Inspirations For This Upcoming Wedding Season

Actress Nia Sharma is known for her bold looks and sense of style. She is one of the divas on the small screen and has ranked third as “Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women” in 2018. The actor is also a very active personality online. Her updates on social media are always loved by her fans. Check out a few of Nia Sharma’s hairstyles that you can take inspiration from this wedding season.

Wedding hairstyle inspiration to take from Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma’s chic look in this traditional outfit is a perfect inspiration for an upcoming wedding. Beautifully curled bangs falling over the shoulder has elevated her look to the next level. To recreate this hairstyle, check out the steps below:

What you need:

Heat protectant

1-inch curling iron

Fine-toothed comb

Bobby pins

Light hold hairspray

How to style:

Before you heat your hair, always apply heat protectant on your washed and dried hair.

Take a section of hair at a time and curl the lower half on curling iron.

Other than your bangs, smooth your hair at the top and sides of your head and pin it at the centre back of your head.

Apply some light-hold hairspray to complete the look.

The most basic bun can also elevate the whole look. Here’s another look from the actor's Instagram in which she is wearing a traditional lehenga with a simple bun. To create this hairstyle, follow these simple steps:

What you need:

Fine-toothed comb

Elastic rubber band

Bobby pins

Light hold hairspray

How to style:

To make this simple bun, comb your hair and make it tangle-free.

Gather all your hair and tie it into an elastic rubber into a ponytail.

Hold the end of your pony and twist it.

Once all your hair is twisted, start rolling the ponytails towards each other and hold it with another elastic rubber band and bobby pins.

Once done, apply light-hold hairspray to set your hairstyle.

This hairstyle is eye-soothing and balances all the with the white rose bun.

What you Need:

Fine-toothed comb

Hair elastic

Bobby pins

Light hold hairspray

White roses

How to Style

Split your hair on top of your head into two sections.

Comb it tangle-free and tie then in a simple bun at the back of your head.

Insert white roses and hold them with bobby pins.

Spray a light hold hairspray to hold your hairstyle.

