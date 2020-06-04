Nia Sharma Reveals What She Has Gained In 2020 And It Will Leave You In Splits

Ever since the lockdown was announced, TV actor Nia Sharma has been keeping her fans entertained on social media with her posts. Recently, the actor shared a meme which reveals that she has only gained weight in 2020. The meme features three rows, and the first row is filled with ‘weight’. However, the second and the third row is kept incomplete and space is left empty. Take a look at the picture shared:

As soon as the meme was uploaded, Nia Sharma’s friends from the industry were quick to chime in the comment section and leave chucklesome remarks. Actor Aditi Bhatia wrote: “Me too😂😂😂😂”. Meanwhile, makeup artist Rishabh Khanna wrote: “🤣🤣 Stealing this one”. Take a look at how the celebrities reacted:

Recently, Nia took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself, which features the actor smiling at the camera. Donning an orange-white outfit, Nia went for the minimal makeup look. The actor left her tresses open. With the picture shared, Nia wrote: "Orange is the new ORANGE!". Take a look at the picture shared by Nia:

Nia on the professional front:

Nia dipped her toes into the world of television with the show much-loved show Kaali. The actor became a household name and gained immense recognition with her role in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Nia also forayed into the digital space with the much-loved web series Twisted 2, which follows the story of Aliyah Mukherjee who is framed for the murder of her boyfriend Vinod. The story of the show gets further interesting when it is later revealed that Aryan, who has wasted his life trying to nab Aliyah for the murders, has now gone rogue and now plans to beat Aliyah at her own game. He thus starts the game of love, hate, and murders between the two.

Nia is being currently seen in the much-loved television show, Naagin 4. The show is an Indian supernatural television series, which is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner, Balaji Telefilms. First aired in 2015, Naagin chronicles the story of a miraculous shape-shifting snake, who has the power to become a human to take revenge from her wrong-doers. The fourth season of Naagin 4 premiered on December 14.

(Screenshot: Nia's Instagram account)

