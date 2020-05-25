Nia Sharma Shared Misses Going To Clubs; Vijayendra Kumeria Has Hilarious Response

TV actress Nia Sharma is one of the most loved actors from the Indian TV industry. She is very active on her social media and is often seen sharing bold and sassy pictures of herself. Nia, like all of us, is at her home due to ongoing pandemic and the lockdown. She recently took to her Instagram and shared a picture of herself missing her social life. Take a look the post here to know more.

Nia Sharma shares a throwback pictureâ€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹

Nia Sharma took to her Instagram on May 25, 2020, shared a sensual throwback picture. She shared a picture of herself from the days when she used to go late-night clubbing and partying. She talked about how it was a normal thing before the virus. In the picture shared by Nia Sharma, she is seen clicking a picture of her back in the mirror.

In the picture, Nia is seen in an almost backless top with crisscross threads. To accompany it, she wore black shorts and thigh-high boots. To complete her look she went with a high ponytail. In her caption, Nia reminisced how back in the day she used to dance in a club till the lights turned on.

Her caption read, "I saw my old pictures today and realised There used to be clubs and parties also, I even had Margaritas and danced until they’d turn the lights on and ask us to leave". Take a look at the post here.

After this, Nia Sharma's friend Vijayendra Kumeria commented on the post and left a quirk message for his pal. Vijayendra commented on the picture and wrote "Try house party for a changeðŸ˜› ur house... ur party... ðŸ’ƒðŸ» no one will ask you to leave too.ðŸºðŸ¥‚". Take a look at the post here to know more about it.

In other news, Nia Sharma was seen expressing her sorrow after TV actor Manmeet Grewal commented suicide. She shared a post and a picture of Manmeet. In the captions, she wrote a long quote for the actor, Take a look at it here

Not that I knew him, but the news about his suicide owing to his financial crisis is disturbing! (Needless to mention Migrants’ plight in the news everyday)

Now, was he the only one going through it? No! Every living being is.

I know many of my friends(Actors) that haven’t been paid since last year or more with rents and EMIs mounting, work this year clearly being halted indefinitely, everyone’s losing patience somewhere.



I know, Producers have bigger risks and problems to deal with .. no clarity on the industry resuming Work any soon ,but still keeping up with the salaries of their huge staff , I totally respect that! Infact would thank them for generating thousands of jobs for us through the years, I could make a better life here.

On that note, I’d just like to make a humble request on behalf of my fellow actors/ friends, other daily wagers that their dues be paid asap especially at a time when they need it the most so that we’re not waking up to more such Suicide Stories a few days or a month later!! I wish to be financially so strong one day that I myself could help people around. I rest my note.

