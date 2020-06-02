Nia Sharma: Times When 'Jamai Raja' Actor Experimented With Her Fashion & Makeup Choices

Nia Sharma is counted amongst the most stylish and well-dressed TV actors in Tellyland. She is known for her impeccable taste in fashion. The Jamai Raja fame actor is risk-averse when it comes to her fashion and makeup choices. From donning outlandish ensembles to bold makeup Nia Sharma has done it all. Let us look at the times Nia went all experimental with her hair and makeup.

Times when Nia Sharma went all experimental with her fashion and makeup choices

Nia Sharma in Majestic White

When Nia walked the red carpet of gold-awards 2018 in this sheer white dress with a lot of slits, the Ishq Mein Marjawan actor turned a lot of heads. Nia looked absolutely ravishing in this alluring white attire with pearl embellishments on sleeves, neck and waist. She truly looked like a diva in dewy makeup with lots of highlighter and white eye shadow, not to miss her glossy nude lips.

The All-Black Ensemble

In this Nia Sharma's Instagram photo, the Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha actor is slaying in this all-black stylish jumpsuit. Nia opted for a backless short jumpsuit with halter neck and paired it with thigh-boots leather boots. She wore bold makeup with black lipstick thick eyeliner. An absolute stunner in the true sense of the word.

Voguish Shirt Dress

This Nia Sharma's Instagram picture is beautiful. The pretty actor wore this contemporary white shirt dress and looked simply spectacular. There are few actors who are able to pull off a dark blue lip colour with utmost ease and Nia Sharma is definitely one of them. Her sleek high bun is accentuating Nia's edgy look to ten folds.

Edgy Mirror Dress

This is yet another experimental look by Nia Sharma which definitely gets a thumbs up. On the occasion of an award ceremony, the Nia opted for this elaborate mirror gown with a thigh-high slit. The fit of this dress suited her personality like a dream. For makeup, NS chose to wear red lip-colour with lots of mascara.

On the work front, Nia Sharma who is recently making headlines owing to her exit from Naagin 4 post lockdown, took this news with a pinch of salt. The stylish actor was playing the protagonist in the sci-fi drama for months. However, irrespective of several efforts, Naagin 4 failed to re-create the magic which the franchise Naagin has created.

