Nia Sharma Shares Her 'trust Level' With Ravi Dubey, Fans Call Them The 'cutest Couple'

Nia Sharma's chemistry with Jamai Raja co-actor Ravi Dubey is loved by fans as they share pictures with each other from their shoots and travels. Nia Sharma, who is currently promoting her latest web-series Jamai 2.0, shared a picture with Ravi Dubey and showed what a trust fall should look like. Both the actors could be seen on a beach attempting a trust fall.

Also Read | Nia Sharma Gives Quirky Tip On What To Do When 'you Don't Succeed At First'

Nia Sharma's Instagram post

The Naagin actor took to her social media handle and shared a picture with Jamai 2.0 actor Ravi Dubey earlier today. In the image, Nia could be seen attempting a trust fall with Ravi at a beach in Goa, where they shot their web-series. While Sharma donned a pink swimsuit, Ravi kept it casual with a white pair of shorts and a white shirt. Nia's caption read, "Trust level #Sidni #jamai2.0 S2 streaming now on @zee5premium !! @ravidubey2312"

Also Read | Nia Sharma, Ashlesha Savant And Other Actors Wish Vijayendra Kumeria For His New Show

Nia Sharma has close to 6 million followers on the social media site and her latest post with Ravi Dubey garnered around 70k likes within just half an hour of sharing it. Fans and followers of the Jamai 2.0 pair bombarded the comments section with hearts and fire emojis. Ravi Dubey commented saying, "awwweeâ¤ï¸", while another follower called them the cutest couple.

Also Read | Nia Sharma Opens Up On Intimate Scenes, Reveals Co-star Ravi Dubey Is "the Best Kisser"

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Nia Sharma opened up about her relationship with Ravi Dubey and stated that the two of them didn't get along in the beginning, so much so that they couldn't stand each other on the sets of their popular television show Jamai Raja. Nia Sharma also revealed that the makers put them on a conference call and informed them that the show was doing well but their attitude towards each other was reflecting on screen, which is why they resolved their differences and are very close friends now.

Nia and Ravi's web-series Jamai 2.0 is releasing today, February 26 exclusively on Zee5. Nia shared the trailer on her Instagram account and captioned it "Jamai 2.0- He needs revenge & she wants to protect family, will SidNi choose Love or Family?." The trailer towards the end leaves the audience with a simple question and also provides a possible hint to what one can expect from the series.

Also Read | Nia Sharma Flaunts 'dramatic' Eye Makeup, Sets Internet Ablaze With Risque Post

Image Credits: Nia Sharma Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.