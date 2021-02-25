Nia Sharma Gives Quirky Tip On What To Do When 'you Don't Succeed At First'

Television star Nia Sharma is not only known for her versatile acting but also for her innate fashion sense. She often shares her glamourous pictures on Instagram which are often accompanied by witty captions. On February 25, 2021, she took to Instagram to share a slideshow of pictures looking stunning in a smoking red outfit. She also added a quirky caption to the post wherein she has given a tip to succeed in life.

Nia Sharma's tip on how to succeed in life

In the first photo, Nia is admiring herself in the mirror and is leaning onto a pole. In the following photos, she is posing for the camera by looking away from it. She has donned a red one-shoulder dress and has highlighted her lips by applying a bright red lipstick. Her look has been accessorised with a delicate pendant and several rings adorn her fingers. Her hair is styled in a bun with a few strands left loose. In the caption of the post, she wrote, "If at first you don’t succeed, apply more lipstick..!"

Nia's post garnered over 83K likes within an hour of uploading. As soon as the post was uploaded, Nia's fans and followers have showered heaps of praise on her social media handle. Many have used the fire and the heart-eye emojis to express their admiration while one of her fans commented don the post by saying 'favourite'. See their reactions below:

Jamai 2.0 cast and other details

This drama show is the sequel of Zee TV's popular show Jamai Raja. Ravi Dubey and Achint Kaur also essay important characters in this show. The plot of Jamai 2.0 revolves around how Nia and Ravi's character Siddharth and Roshni tackle their relationship problems. From the teaser, it appears that they are having a romantic time at a picturesque location. But suddenly things go sour and they start yelling at each other. It is going to available for streaming from February 26, 2021.

Nia Sharma's shows

Nia Sharma’s TV shows have been widely loved by the audiences for their plotlines. Some of the most popular of Nia Sharma's shows are Ishq Mein Marjawan, Naagin 4, Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha and Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She has also been a part of various reality shows like Ace Of Space, Fear Factor and Box Cricket League 1.

