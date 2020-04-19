Nia Sharma To Erica Fernandes: TV Celebs And Their Love For Teddy Bears

It is not surprising to know how many women across the world love soft toys and also keep them in their rooms, either as a part of the decor or as a pillow while sleeping. Speaking of which, the renowned stars of the television industry like Nia Sharma, Erica Fernandes, and Ashnoor Kaur amongst others have shared adorable pictures with their teddy bears on social media. Take a look at the TV stars' pictures that speak volumes of their love for soft toys.

Nia Sharma

On the occasion of Teddy Day, Nia Sharma shared a cute collage of her present and childhood picture holding a soft toy in her hand. In the caption, she says, 'Happy teddy day'. Take a look.

Also Read | Nia Sharma shows how to nail no make-up look in these pictures

Erica Fernandes

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Erica Fernandes surely loves teddy bears. This picture here shows her house flooded with endless soft toys. In the caption, she also mentions teddy bears as her 'weakness'.

Ashnoor Kaur

In this picture, the Patiala Babes actor Ashnoor Kaur is seen hugging her soft toy and posing for the camera. In the caption, she mentions, 'Bear hugs are my fav (sic)'. She is seen posing with a huge pink teddy bear.

Shraddha Arya

The Kumkum Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya loves teddy bears so much, that they are a part of her travel essentials too. Along with her shoes, bag and speakers, she counts in the soft toy too. Have a look.

Also Read | Braun Strowman to replace Roman Reigns as Goldberg's opponent at WrestleMania 36: Report

Sriti Jha

TV actor Sriti Jha also loves cuddling with teddy bears. In the photo, Sriti, along with her friend, is seen lying on the soft toy like a baby. In the caption, she says, 'Best date ever'.

Also Read | Erica Fernandes to Shweta Tiwari, a look at new and old cast of 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'

Also Read | Rashami Desai, Ankita Lokhande, Ashnoor Kaur grab headlines this week; check TV updates

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.