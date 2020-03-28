Braun Strowman To Replace Roman Reigns As Goldberg's Opponent At WrestleMania 36: Report

Earlier, it was revealed that Roman Reigns himself has admitted that he doesn’t feel comfortable performing at WrestleMania 36 during the coronavirus pandemic. Before that, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio had stated that Roman Reigns is frequently being checked by doctors to make sure that he is able to perform against Goldberg at WrestleMania 36.
Now, Dave Meltzer has reported that WWE has replaced Roman Reigns with another SmackDown powerhouse, Braun Strowman. According to many, WWE was keeping Braun Strowman as Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 36 replacement since the day his storyline with Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn and Cesaro ended at Elimination Chamber. According to Meltzer, WWE has already taped Goldberg vs Braun Strowman for WrestleMania 36 and the match will be made official on next week’s WWE SmackDown.
Having to stay home is tough for kids. This is even more so for children with cancer, like leukemia survivor, King. @LLSUSA and I encourage you all to hang in there. LLS is here to help cancer survivors during these difficult times. Learn more: https://t.co/FZATSVSbiv pic.twitter.com/GdQNWHLu2c— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) March 26, 2020
