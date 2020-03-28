Braun Strowman To Replace Roman Reigns As Goldberg's Opponent At WrestleMania 36: Report

Earlier, it was revealed that Roman Reigns himself has admitted that he doesn’t feel comfortable performing at WrestleMania 36 during the coronavirus pandemic. Before that, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio had stated that Roman Reigns is frequently being checked by doctors to make sure that he is able to perform against Goldberg at WrestleMania 36.

Now, Dave Meltzer has reported that WWE has replaced Roman Reigns with another SmackDown powerhouse, Braun Strowman. According to many, WWE was keeping Braun Strowman as Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 36 replacement since the day his storyline with Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn and Cesaro ended at Elimination Chamber. According to Meltzer, WWE has already taped Goldberg vs Braun Strowman for WrestleMania 36 and the match will be made official on next week’s WWE SmackDown.

Also Read l WrestleMania 36: Doubts on who will face Goldberg as Roman Reigns withdraws

Having to stay home is tough for kids. This is even more so for children with cancer, like leukemia survivor, King. @LLSUSA and I encourage you all to hang in there. LLS is here to help cancer survivors during these difficult times. Learn more: https://t.co/FZATSVSbiv pic.twitter.com/GdQNWHLu2c — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) March 26, 2020

Also Read l WWE SmackDown: nWo's epic 'Too Sweet' moment with Braun Strowman trolls Sami Zayn: WWE News

WWE WrestleMania 36: Match card (matches announced until now)

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. Roman Reigns (under doubt)

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

WWE RAW Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Fatal-Five-Way Elimination match: Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks

WWE RAW Tag-Team Championship: The Street Profits (c) vs. Andrade and Angel Garza

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Miz and John Morrison (c) vs. The Usos vs. The New Day

Intercontinental Championship: Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn

Last Man Standing match: Randy Orton vs Edge

Boneyard match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Singles match: John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Singles match: Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Singles match: Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Singles match: Elias vs. King Corbin

Also Read l When Braun Strowman met Salman Khan and other Bollywood stars on 'Dus Ka Dum': WWE News

Also Read l WWE SmackDown Highlights: Roman Reigns and The Usos win; Braun Strowman becomes new IC Champion: WWE News