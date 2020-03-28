The Debate
Braun Strowman To Replace Roman Reigns As Goldberg's Opponent At WrestleMania 36: Report

WWE News

Dave Meltzer recently reported that WWE has replaced Roman Reigns with another SmackDown powerhouse Braun Strowman. Strowman will face Goldberg at WrestleMania.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Earlier, it was revealed that Roman Reigns himself has admitted that he doesn’t feel comfortable performing at WrestleMania 36 during the coronavirus pandemic. Before that, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio had stated that Roman Reigns is frequently being checked by doctors to make sure that he is able to perform against Goldberg at WrestleMania 36.

Now, Dave Meltzer has reported that WWE has replaced Roman Reigns with another SmackDown powerhouse, Braun Strowman. According to many, WWE was keeping Braun Strowman as Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 36 replacement since the day his storyline with Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn and Cesaro ended at Elimination Chamber. According to Meltzer, WWE has already taped Goldberg vs Braun Strowman for WrestleMania 36 and the match will be made official on next week’s WWE SmackDown.

WWE WrestleMania 36: Match card (matches announced until now)

  • WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
  • WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. Roman Reigns (under doubt)
  • NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
  • WWE RAW Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler
  • WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Fatal-Five-Way Elimination match: Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks
  • WWE RAW Tag-Team Championship: The Street Profits (c) vs. Andrade and Angel Garza
  • WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Miz and John Morrison (c) vs. The Usos vs. The New Day
  • Intercontinental Championship: Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn
  • Last Man Standing match: Randy Orton vs Edge
  • Boneyard match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles
  • Singles match: John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt
  • Singles match: Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins    
  • Singles match: Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley
  • Singles match: Elias vs. King Corbin

First Published:
Related Stories

