Erica Fernandes To Shweta Tiwari, A Look At New And Old Cast Of 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'

Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which started in the year 2001, gave some of the most iconic characters in the history of Indian television. Her characters like Prerna, Anurag and Mr Bajaj from the show are still remembered by fans. Almost after 10 years, the makers of Kasautii Zindagii Kay brought back the love story of Prerna and Anurag with new actors like Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan. Take a look at the cast from the original Kasautii Zindagii Kay (2001) and the reboot version (2018).

ALSO READ: Erica Fernandes' Net Worth Is Proof Talent And Hard Work Will Take You Far

Shweta Tiwari and Erica Fernandes as Prerna Sharma

Shweta Tiwari’s character was shown to be quite an introvert but she portrayed the role of a strong woman. On the other hand, actor Erica's Prerna is a fighter. The new age Prerna is shown to be a rebel who rightfully claims her position in the Basu family as Anurag's wife. She also exposes Komolika's real intentions and gets her arrested.

Cezanne Khan and Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu

Actor Cezanne Khan played the role of Anurag Basu in 2001 and in 2018 popular TV actor Parth Samthaan has been roped in to play the role of Anurag. The makers of the show replaced Cezanne and roped in actor Hiten Tejwani later on. Cezanne played the character of Anurag for almost seven years. Currently, the new age Anurag and his on-screen chemistry with Prerna has received immense love from the audiences.

ALSO READ: 'It's A Necessity': Erica Fernandes On Shoots Being Stalled Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Urvashi Dholakia and Aamna Sharif as Komolika

Aamna Sharif and Urvashi Dholakia made the character of Komolika their own rightfully. Before Aamna, Hina Khan unanimously won hearts with the portrayal of a negative lead in the soap opera. Reportedly, it was for the first time on TV that a negative lead turned out to be this vicious and their craziness was redefined. Both the actors successfully gained their set of fans.

​Ronit Roy and Karan Singh Grover as Rishabh Bajaj

Ronit Roy played the role of Rishabh Bajaj in 2001 and was highly appreciated for his exceptional performance in the soap opera. Later, in 2018 the makers roped in Karan Singh Grover to play the role of Rishabh alongside Erica Fernandes. Karan's entry as Mr Bajaj created a massive buzz and is still loved by his fans.

ALSO READ: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' March 16 Written Update: Prerna Wants To Invest In Anurag's Plan

ALSO READ: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' SPOILER: Komolika Sets New Plan To Defeat Prerna; Anurag Ignores!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.