Nia Sharma Effortless Looks To Take Cues From For A Date Night; See Pics

Nia Sharma is an Indian television actor who currently features in popular series, Naagin 4. She is one of the most popular and highest-paid actors in the television industry. She has been labelled as one of the sexiest women in Asia by a UK-based weekly newspaper. Owing to her huge fan following, Nia Sharma is very active on social media where she is seen posting pictures of herself regularly.

Nia Sharma is well regarded for her sense of fashion and statement outfits. Fashion enthusiasts always look up to her for some inspiration. Here is a list of outfits sported by Nia Sharma that make for a perfect date night outfit:

Nia Sharma’s date night worthy outfits

Leather outfit

In this post, Nia Sharma can be seen sporting an all-black outfit along with a pair of white boots. Nia Sharma is wearing a black leather skirt along with a one-shoulder black top. She has accessorised her look with a choker necklace and is wearing bold red lipstick. She has left hair open with a side parting and has rounded up her look with a white pair of boots.

All white

In this post, Nia Sharma is wearing a white coloured dress with a v-neckline. The actor has accessorised her dress with a white pearl necklace and has left her hair open with a middle parting. She has clipped her hair from one side and is seen wearing nude makeup. Check out the post below.

Shimmer outfit

In this post, Nia Sharma can be seen wearing a shimmery dress with a plunging neckline. The actor has left her hair open with a middle parting and has worn nude makeup with pink lips. Nia Sharma can be seen wearing big round dangle earrings.

