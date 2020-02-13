Nia Sharma Obsessed With Red Lips Look And These Pictures Are Proof!

Nia Sharma has gained a lot of eyeballs all over the country since she was ranked in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women list (published by Eastern Eye newspaper in 2016 and 2017), apart from her popularity in the daily soaps. She is been regarded as one of the top paid celebrities in the Indian TV industry and apart from acting, she is also known for her glamorous Instagram posts. Here are some top looks of the Naagin actor where she has perfected her looks by donning some stunning red lip shades.

Nia Sharma photos - acing the red lipstick look

Here are the pics of Nia Sharma nailing her effortless and chic looks by pairing it up with a red lip colour.

Nia Sharma is one of the renowned television actors. After making her debut in 2010 in the television serial Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha, she has worked in popular TV serials. She rose to fame in 2013 with the television series Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and later with Jamai Raja. Since then, there's no looking back for the actor as she is currently one of TV industry's top-paid celebrities.

