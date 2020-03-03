Nia Sharma & Anusha Dandekar Slay In White Ensembles And These Pics Prove It

Nia Sharma and Anusha Dandekar are becoming two popular names in the Indian television industry. But while one is famous for her acting, the other has made her name as a television host. However, one might agree that both celebrities are also popular for their fashion game. Here's a look at the times when both Nia Sharma and Anusha Dandekar slayed in white ensembles:

Nia Sharma's photos in white

The actor's style file shows that the Naagin actor maybe loves to sport white ensembles. She has sporty outfits, dressy outfits and even ethnic outfits in white. Accessories also seem to be a major part of Nia's fashion game as she rarely seems to step out without a piece of jewellery or headgear accompanying her all-white outfits.

But one thing which might catch one's eye when looking at Nia Sharma's style file is that the actor loves to break the monotony of her white ensembles with a pop of colour, be it a teal blue eyeshadow or a pair of bright yellow shoes.

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar Sheds Light On Five Must-have Shoes For Every Girl

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar Shows Fans How To Ace Perfect Nude Makeup Look

Anusha Dandekar slays in white

Anusha Dandekar, on the other hand, seems to believe in the "less is more" philosophy when it comes to fashion. Most of the times the Supermodel of the Year host seems to wear casual attire. But none might disagree that she looks gorgeous in them too. One might also notice that Anusha rarely accessorises her outfits and loves to keep it simple.

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar Shows How To Strike An Instagram-worthy Pose

Also Read: Here Are Anusha Dandekar's White Outfits To Inspire Your Wardrobe; See Pics

Image source: Nia Sharma Instagram, Anusha Dandekar Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.