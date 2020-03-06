Nia Sharma's Candid Pictures From Her Instagram Are A Must-see; Check Them Out

Nia Sharma is one of the most popular faces in the Indian television industry. The actor has achieved great success in her acting career from shows like Kaali, Ek Haazoren Mein Meri Behna Hai, and others. She is currently working in the show Naagin 4 and her performance as a Naagin opposite Anita Hassanandani is widely appreciated by fans.

She is an active social media user and her posts are quite an evidence of her style and fashion sense. Fans not only love her pictures in various outfits but also shower love on her subtle, candid pics. Below, we have made a compilation of few of her best candid pictures:

Best Candid pictures of Nia Sharma from her Instagram

Nia Sharma in her car in a white t-shirt and dark red lipstick looks stunning.

Image courtesy: @niasharma90

Actor enjoying her cycle ride in beach style

Image courtesy: @niasharma90

She looks stunning in this blue and black outfit, enjoying the sun

Image courtesy: @niasharma90

The actor looks stunning in this white shorts and crop top

Image courtesy: @niasharma90

'Naagin 4'actor stuns in this black saree

Image courtesy: @niasharma90

Nia Sharma seems enjoying the sunshine. Her blue dress looks amazing on her

Image courtesy: @niasharma90

She looks perfectly awesome in this black and white western look

Image courtesy: @niasharma90

Nia is rocking in this beachside, candid picture with her white swimwear.

Image courtesy: @niasharma90

