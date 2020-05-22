Nia Sharma Flaunts Her Washboard Abs In Pic With Mom; Shares Super Relatable Caption

Nia Sharma is considered as one of the most sought-after and glamourous actors in the Hindi television industry. Nia Sharma rose to fame with the role of Manvi in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. The actor enjoys a massive fan-following on social media and is also known for her quirky social media captions. Recently, Nia Sharma took to her social media to share a lovely picture with her mother, but it was her caption that grabbed attention.

Nia Sharma shared a quirky caption with her latest post with her mother

The picture has Nia Sharma posing along a beach. Nia Sharma flaunts her toned abs and belly piercing in the picture as she dons a red crop top along with blue shorts. Nia Sharma is also creating quite a statement with her red cap and shoes along with a neckpiece.

Nia Sharma can be seen with her hands wrapped around her mother's shoulder. Nia Sharma had the most epic caption for the post. She wrote that her mother has the same question every night which is, 'What will she eat tomorrow?' which is literally every mother ever.

Her caption seems to be extremely relatable to every mother who would not stop caring about their child's eating habits during the lockdown. Television actor Rubina Dialik also left an endearing comment on her post which said how they are absolutely fortunate for this blessing. Take a look at Nia Sharma's post with her mother.

Nia Sharma took up the 'What's In My Bag' challenge recently

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Nia Sharma also took the 'What's In My Bag' challenge. The Naagin actor revealed some secrets from her bag. Nia Sharma started the challenge by getting her wallet out. The actor said that it is one of the most common things in every women's bag.

She further explained she has a wallet that is filed with ids and cards and some money. The next thing in the Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai actor's bag was her iPhone charger and she added that she can't live without it. The third essential Nia revealed was her lip balm. The actor also had a body mist in her bag.

