Was Nia Sharma Inspired By Kajol While Styling This Pink Pant-suit Look?

Nia Sharma is a prominent face in the Indian television industry and has achieved enormous popularity for her work. the actor is an active social media user and her posts speak volumes about her style and fashion statement. Fans not only love Nia Sharma's pictures in various outfits but also admire the way she styles her looks. She is a true fashionista who always manages to make heads turn with her top-notch fashion game.

Nia Sharma has aced the style game with her fashion sense but in this pink pant-suit set, it seems like she is inspired by Bollywood diva Kajol. One of the most celebrated actors in the Hindi film industry, Kajol never fails to stun her fans with her fashion game, be it in traditional or western wears. The actor has definitely aced the style game, especially in the last few years. Kajol was seen in a stunning pink coloured formal attire like Nia a while back.

Both the actors, Nia Sharma and Kajol were spotted donning beautiful pieces of pink formals and looked just perfect in their own style. The way these actors had styled their respective pink pant-suit was absolutely spectacular. So let's have a look at the corporate style file of the two actors and decide who aced their style game better.

Who wore the pink pant-suit better, Kajol or Nia Sharma?

Kajol

Kajol, in this post, is seen wearing a stylish pink coloured pant-suit which is a three-piece set. The blazer has been paired with a silk grey coloured spaghetti. Kajol’s pants are ending just below her ankles, right above her super-stylish stilettoes which embraced the formal look. Along with minimal accessories Kajol just opted for a ring and long metallic earrings. She complimented her pant-suit look with nude shade makeup and sleek open hairstyle.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma in this super dazzling pink pant-suit looks stunning. Her outfit too is a three-piece set. The actor donned the high-waist pants along with a white coloured bralette and blazer with sleeves folded 3/4th. Nia Sharma kept her hair open with heavy curls at the bottom and minimal accessories which included an elegant neckpiece. She completed her pink formal look with nude shade makeup and white colour high heel bellies.

