'Gentefied': Here Are All The Details You Need To Know About This Show

Netflix has managed to produce multiple original shows and movies for its wide range of viewers since it was launched back in the year 1997. The popular online streaming channel is now going to release a new show named Gentefied. Read on to know what time does Gentefied come on Netflix. Details regarding Gentefied release date and Gentefied release time are mentioned:

What time does Gentefied come on Netflix?

Netflix is coming up with an all-new Original comedy series, Gentefied. It is based on the digital online short film of the same name and has been created by Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez. Multiple ace directors have been roped in for the show including Ugly Betty fame America Ferrera.

The show is going to be available for streaming on Netflix from February 21, 2020, at 12 pm PT (1:30 AM IST). It will be available for all Netflix subscribers around the globe. Check out the trailer of the show below.

For la cultura. February 21. Only on Netflix. 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/NuiKmrOrs9 — Gentefied (@gentefied) January 21, 2020

The story of Gentefied revolves around 3 cousins who thrive to keep their grandfather’s popular Boyle Heights taco shop in business and the hurdles they come across in their lives. The first season of the show will air a total of 10 episodes and will be available to stream upon release.

The show will star Karrie Martin, Joseph Julian Soria, Carlos Santos, Joaquin Cosio, Julissa Calderon, Annie Gonzalez, Laura Patalano, Felipe Esparza, Rafael Sigler, Jaime Alvarez, Bianca Melgar, Michelle Ortiz and Alejandro Patino in lead roles. Jamie Alvarez is the only star who will return from the digital short and reprise his role as Vincent.

Yoooo, how do people live without tamales?! 😫 pic.twitter.com/dxGkg1ULRl — Gentefied (@gentefied) January 27, 2020

