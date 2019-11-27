Dabangg 3: Grand Plans Of The Makers To Launch Munna Badnaam Hua Ft. Salman Khan

The trailer and the songs of Dabangg 3 have grabbed everyone's attention. The songs have created a buzz around the film and the fans have fallen in love with the songs. The action, comedy and the romance of the film surely have created a place in the heart of many Dabangg fans. After launching the audio version of the songs, the makers of the movie have now decided to launch the most badass item song of the year, but there is a twist.

The Munna Badnaam song has made a comeback with Dabangg 3. Though this time there is no Munni, Salman Khan will be seen as the Munna aka the item boy in the song. The audio of the same song has received over 9.3 million views in just two weeks. The song is already a rage and the expectations from the video are already at peak. The audience and the Dabangg fans are all excited to see Salman Khan in the avatar of Munna who is now Badnaam.

Audio shared by Salman Khan

Reportedly, it is said that the song Munna Badnaam will soon be launched at a grand event in Mumbai by Chulbul Pandey (Salman Khan) and Prabhudheva. The fans are eagerly waiting for the song to be launched. It is also reported that Salman Khan and Prabhudheva will be seen grooving on stage to the most awaited song of the year. Also, the Munna aka Chubul Pandey has invited everyone to participate and witness this grand event live. The makers of the movie have given the fans an opportunity to participate in #MunnaBadnaamContest. In this contest, the fans have to share the one thing that they are Badnaam or infamous for. Whoever wins will get a golden opportunity to attend the launch event with their favourite Chulbul Pandey.

Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 is also been facing some controversy issues. It was reported that a religious group has demanded the Central Board of Film Certification refuse the certification for Dabangg 3. The reason behind it is that the title song of the movie Hud Hud Dabangg has hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindu community due to the degraded images od the sages.

Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudheva and produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan under their respective banners of Salman Khan films and Arbaaz Khan Productions. The film is the third instalment of the Dabangg franchise. Dabangg 3 is scheduled to hit the screens on December 20, this year.

