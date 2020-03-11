Nia Sharma's Videos Prove The 'Naagin' Actor's Love For Dance

Nia Sharma is currently winning hearts with her commendable performance in Naagin 4. The actor is seen essaying a lead role in this fourth installment of the Naagin franchise. She also gained major recognition when she participated in the adventure reality Khatron Ke Khiladi. Nia Sharma is quite active on her social media sharing about her life happenings with her fans. She is also seen posting several videos that prove how Nia Sharma loves dancing.

The 'overenthusiastic' Nia on the floor

Nia Sharma, in this video, is seen grooving on the beats of a Bollywood-Punjabi song. The actor is seen enjoying with her two choreographers. Nia Sharma is seen wearing neon activewear paired with black sneakers and a French bun.

Nia Sharma's sensuous dancing mood

Nia Sharma looks gorgeous as she dances on the beats of a popular Bollywood song. In all-black activewear and French bun, it looks like the actor absolutely enjoys dancing. She is accompanied by her choreographer. In her caption, the actor explained that she was sleep-deprived but still chose to dance.

Groove it right

In this video, Nia Sharma is seen learning a dance step from her choreographer who is seen guiding her while she does the steps. Nia seems to be tired by her expressions but also showcases a happy face when she succeeds in learning the dance step.

Party done right!

Nia Sharma's love for dance is not limited to just indoor dancing lessons, the actor in this video is seen grooving in a party. She is seen all joyful and smiling while she shakes a leg with a friend. Nia is seen wearing a gorgeous white gown complemented with silver accessories and a bun.

Beach dance

Nia's love for dance just extended as she went on to take dance lessons on the beach. The actor is seen taking lessons from a professional choreographer on a beach. The actor seemingly enjoyed the dance thoroughly.

