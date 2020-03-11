The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Nia Sharma's Videos Prove The 'Naagin' Actor's Love For Dance

Television News

Nia Sharma is known for her bold and unique fashion choices. However, the actor also loves to dance and is often seen posting videos on social media. Check out

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma is currently winning hearts with her commendable performance in Naagin 4. The actor is seen essaying a lead role in this fourth installment of the Naagin franchise. She also gained major recognition when she participated in the adventure reality Khatron Ke Khiladi. Nia Sharma is quite active on her social media sharing about her life happenings with her fans. She is also seen posting several videos that prove how Nia Sharma loves dancing. 

The 'overenthusiastic' Nia on the floor

Nia Sharma, in this video, is seen grooving on the beats of a Bollywood-Punjabi song. The actor is seen enjoying with her two choreographers. Nia Sharma is seen wearing neon activewear paired with black sneakers and a French bun. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Also Read| Nia Sharma can flaunt any sunglasses style and these pictures are proof

Nia Sharma's sensuous dancing mood

Nia Sharma looks gorgeous as she dances on the beats of a popular Bollywood song. In all-black activewear and French bun, it looks like the actor absolutely enjoys dancing. She is accompanied by her choreographer. In her caption, the actor explained that she was sleep-deprived but still chose to dance. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Also Read| Nia Sharma looks drop-dead gorgeous in every shade of blue; See pics

Groove it right 

In this video, Nia Sharma is seen learning a dance step from her choreographer who is seen guiding her while she does the steps. Nia seems to be tired by her expressions but also showcases a happy face when she succeeds in learning the dance step. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Also Read| Nia Sharma sets internet on fire with these hilarious memes

Party done right!

Nia Sharma's love for dance is not limited to just indoor dancing lessons, the actor in this video is seen grooving in a party. She is seen all joyful and smiling while she shakes a leg with a friend. Nia is seen wearing a gorgeous white gown complemented with silver accessories and a bun. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Beach dance

Nia's love for dance just extended as she went on to take dance lessons on the beach. The actor is seen taking lessons from a professional choreographer on a beach. The actor seemingly enjoyed the dance thoroughly. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Also Read| Nia Sharma effortless looks to take cues from for a date night; see pics

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Anand Mahindra shares video of woman who can 'outrace the virus'
ANAND MAHINDRA SHARES VIDEO
Scindia
'SCINDIA FAMILY ONE AGAIN'
Indians
OVER 70 STUDENTS STRANDED IN ITALY
Coronavirus scare to push 'Sooryavanshi', '83' release ahead? Producer answers
SOORYAVANSHI, 83 TO BE POSTPONED?
DK Shivakumar
DK SHIVAKUMAR ON SCINDIA EXIT
Scindia
SUDHANSHU TRIVEDI REACTS