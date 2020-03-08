The Debate
Nia Sharma Looks Drop-dead Gorgeous In Every Shade Of Blue; See Pics

Television News

Nia Sharma is a famous television actress and model. She always manages to impress fans as well as fashion police with her outfits. Check out her blue outfits

Written By Simran Gandhi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma is a popular television actress and model. The actor is a true fashionista who enjoys tremendous fan following over social media. Fans love to flock her account to take fashion and make-up cues. Be it Indian or western wear, the star slays in all. It seems that the star has a penchant for blue-outfits, as is evident from her Insta feed-

Check out some Nia Sharma's pics in blue

In the below picture, Nia Sharma is wearing a black full sleeves crop top and a sky blue frill skirt and oversized D-frame glasses. She captioned the picture saying, Straight AF!

Also read: Nia Sharma's Photos Are Proof That She Slays The Red Look Perfectly, See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

In this picture, she is wearing denim shorts and a blue loose criss-cross hoody top. She paired the outfit with blue ankle boots. She captioned the picture saying Taking our horse to the old town road! I’m going to ride till I can’t no more.. #roadtrip #family @vinayyshrma. Have a look at the picture below:

Also read: Nia Sharma's Photos Are Proof That The Actor Absolutely Loves White, See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Nia Sharma is wearing Indian in this particular picture. She is seen in a long blue kurta, with silver earrings and bangles. This picture was clicked on the sets on Naagin, in which she plays Brinda. She captioned the picture saying, Day1 as ‘Brinda’ #naagin4@colorstv. She looks beautiful in the below picture-

Also read: 'Naagin' Actor Nia Sharma's Daily Soaps That Made Her The Star She Is Today

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Nia is seen stunning a mini blue dress with frill sleeves. She captioned the picture saying, The Blue Haven. A Girl so Brazen.. yet Vulnerable... #hueofblue

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Also read: Nia Sharma, Hina Khan & Others Who Impressed With Their Fashion Choices This Week

 

 

First Published:
