Nia Sharma Can Flaunt Any Sunglasses Style And These Pictures Are Proof

Nia Sharma is one of the most popular faces we have in the television industry right now. She started her journey with Star Plus’ Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha and since then there has been no looking back. Nia Sharma has been a part of several hit television shows like Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan, etc. Currently, she plays the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fantasy show Naagin 4.

In addition to acing her game in the acting business, Nia Sharma is also known to be quite a fashionista. She is known for her subtle and elegant styles that never fail to mesmerise us. She makes it a point to always make heads turn whenever she steps out. Here's a wrap on her sunglass game, take a look.

Nia Sharma rocks in sunglasses

1. Nia Sharma truly rocked the fashion game in these black shield sunglasses. She donned this for a recent casual outing. Nia paired them with a blue skirt and black full-sleeve blouse.

2. Take style inspiration from Nia Sharma on how to rock these cat-eyed sunglasses effortlessly. She paired them with a bright coloured lipstick and winged eyeliner. She chose to sport a casual look with these uber cool sunglasses.

3. Nia Sharma chose to don these black aviators when she recently stepped out for a casual outing. She paired them with a simple black dress. She opted to style them with white boots and no-makeup.

4. Nia Sharma looked mesmerising in these red coloured triangular sunglasses. She wore them with a red thigh slit dress for a photoshoot. You can effortlessly sport these for any casual outing and pair them with a solid coloured outfit.

5. Nia Sharma’s loves over-sized sunglasses and this style is just proof of the same. She donned this style for a casual outing. Nia Sharma paired the whole look with a statement handbag and black boots.

