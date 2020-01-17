Nia Sharma’s Wardrobe Is Giving Us Fashion Goals; Here’s How

Nia Sharma is one of the most popular and successful actors on Indian television today. She debuted in the entertainment industry with Star Plus’ Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha. She later bagged the lead role in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai where she played the role of a woman suffering from cancer.

Nia Sharma was one of the first women to ever go bald onscreen for a role. Her efforts were recognised and soon she became one of the most talked-about actors in the television industry. She rose to popularity with her roles in shows like Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan, etc. Nia Sharma plays one of the lead roles in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 4.

In addition to slaying her game in the acting business, Nia Sharma is also known to be quite a fashionista. She is known for her subtle and elegant styles. She makes it a point to always make heads turn whenever she steps out.

Nia Sharma’s steal-worthy styles

1. If you need any inspiration in styling an angelic dress, then this is it. Nia Sharma’s this white lacey evening gown is everything that dreams are made off. She let her hair down and wore minimal jewellery to let the dress speak for itself.

2. Nia Sharma’s maxi blue kurta is simple yet so elegant. Accessorise it with some statement earrings, tie your hair and you are good to go. You can sport this look even in your daily wear.

3. Nia Sharma's this look is all the inspiration you need for your a splash of colours in your college wardrobe. The Naagin 4 actor is wearing a pink tank top along with blue ripped jeans. The blue heeled boots perfectly complimented the entire casual look.

