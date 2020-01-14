'Naagin 4' Actor Nia Sharma Showcases Stunning Dance Moves In This Latest Video

Naagin is one of the most popular TV shows on Indian television. The entire Naagin franchise is one of the highest-rated series in India ever. Ekta Kapoor recently launched the latest season of the series, Naagin 4.

Nia Sharma shares the latest BTS video from Naagin 4 sets

Nia Sharma recently took to social media to share a video of the shooting of Naagin 4. She is seen along with co-star Sayantani Ghosh doing the iconic Naagin dance. Both the actors looked stunning as they did the tandav.

Check out Nia Sharma’s post here:

Nia Sharma plays the role of Brinda in Naagin 4, whereas Sayantani Ghosh plays the role of Manyata. Brinda is the long-lost daughter of Manyata. This is the first time the two will be meeting each other.

Nia Sharma rose to fame with her role in the fictional fantasy television series Naagin 4. She debuted in the entertainment industry with Star Plus’ Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha. She later bagged the lead role in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai where she played a woman suffering from cancer.

The actor was one of the first women to ever go bald onscreen for a role. Her efforts were recognised and soon she became one of the most talked-about actors. She rose to popularity with her roles in shows like Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan, etc.

In an earlier interview before the launch of Naagin 4, she spoke about her experience working on Naagin 4. She told the media publication that for the first time she was trying her hands at fantasy fiction which became a very strong brand. The Naagin 4 actor also said that the show demands a commitment and also versatility and she was playing the role of Bindra who is simple and soft-spoken.

