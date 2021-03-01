Nidhi Subbaiah To Enter Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Her

Nidhi Subbaiah is all set to enter the house of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 and thus fans are eager to know more about the contestant.

Nidhi Subbaiah entered the industry through television advertisements and small roles in films, She rose to fame through movies like Pancharangi and Krishnan Marriage Story. She made her Bollywood debut in 2012 through Oh My God and bagged a lead role in 2012 released Ajab Gazabb Love. Below is a list of things fans need to know about Bigg Boss Kannada's Nidhi Subbaiah.

Who is Nidhi Subbaiah?

Nidhi marked her debut in 2009 with the movie Abhimaani which turned out to be a box office failure. She later appeared in movies like Chamkaysi Chindi Udaysi, Veera Bahu, Anna Bond, and Ayushman Bhava. She gained popularity among the Kannada audience through her commercials.

Also Read: Sonu Sood Pledges To Install Handpumps In A Village, Promises To Tackle Water Scarcity

Also Read: Sonu Sood Gets Message From Villagers After His Help For Water Scarcity; Madhavan Reacts

Nidhi Subbaiah general trivia

Bigg Boss Kannada's Nidhi Subbaiah's age is 35 years old, born on the 16th of February, 1985. She married her long-time boyfriend Lavesh Khairajani. Their wedding ceremony was a beautiful mix of traditional South-Indian, Sikh, and Sindhi cultures.

Also Read: WATCH: It's A 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' Reunion As Hrithik Roshan And Ameesha Patel Meet At A Recent Event

Also Read: Ameesha Patel Slams Rumours Amid Accusation Of Defrauding Businessman Of Rs 2.5 Cr

Nidhi Subbaiah achievements as a sportsperson

Nidhi Subbaiah pursued her education in Mysore in Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering. She proved her potential as a sportsperson by winning gold medals at national level spots in sailing. The actress has an impressive record of winning three national gold medals in the same year at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and at Chilka Lake in Orissa. Adding to her list of achievements, Nidhi was also a Naval NCC Cadet and won the best cadet award in 2004.

What is Nidhi Subbaiah's net worth?

Working as a model and actress in the south Indian film industry, Nidhi garnered quite a lot of net worth throughout the years. She made her earnings through advertisements and roles in Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi movies. Nidhi Subbaiah's net worth is estimated to be around 85 crore rupees, according to a report by thepersonage.com.

A peek into Nidhi Subbaiah's photos on Instagram

Nidhi Subbaiah often shares photos of her daily moments on her social media to interact with her fans. In a recent post, the actress shared a picture of herself cradling her dog and wrote 'Little Pablo!'. Nidhi Subaiah's photos on Instagram let her fans get a glimpse of her daily life as the actress consistently updates her fans.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.