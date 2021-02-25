Sonu Sood pledges to install handpumps in a village, promises to tackle water scarcity

Actor Sonu Sood, who is receiving immense appreciation for his humanitarian work and noble deeds during the coronavirus pandemic, shared a video of a village highlighting the water scarcity problem. Promising to install hand pumps and help the people, Sonu took to Twitter and wrote, "Water scarcity is over from now on. Getting some hand pumps installed in your village. If I ever visit your village, please give me water to drink".

Sonu Sood pledges to tackle water scarcity problem

The video showed people standing in long queues in a village with buckets as they try to fill water through a water tank in a dry land. The actor’s attention was drawn towards the problem after a Twitter user shared a video of one of the villagers where she explained the problems pertaining to water scarcity. The video also showed the old women talking about earning bread and butter for their living. The user captioned the post and wrote, “There is a lot of water trouble. Listen to these poor people who have been craving water for many years. They do not have any facilities for survival like light, water, food. Please help them. Either give us permission, we will install a hand pump.”

Apart from this, earlier, the actor who has been a pillar of support and strength to migrant workers amid the pandemic had reached out to the people of Varanasi and assured them help. Bringing a ray of hope to the families affected by the pandemic in Varanasi, the actor has decided to help 350 boatmen in the city by supplying them with essentials and fulfilling their monetary needs. Sonu Sood’s relentless services to the needy amid the pandemic have been hailed by people from all across. The actor not only became a household hero with his deeds but was also honoured for his work. The Dabangg actor was honoured with the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the Department of Planning of the Government of Punjab. The actor has received the award for selflessly helping stranded migrants amid the COVID-19 crisis by arranging food, buses, trains, and chartered flights for them and providing them job opportunities for better livelihood.

