Sonu Sood gets message from villagers after his help for water scarcity; Madhavan reacts

Sonu Sood’s charitable initiatives since the COVID-19 pandemic had earned him the 'real hero' tag. Though some unpleasant comments like 'scam artist' have been directed at him by a section of netizens, the actor has continued his good work. His latest initiative was installing hand pumps in a village in Jhansi and it was hailed by netizens and even R Madhavan.

Sonu Sood praised for help for Jhansi villagers

Reacting to a netizens’s video of plight of a village in Jhansi on having to travel many kilometers to fetch water, Sonu Sood had arranged for the installation of hand pumps. He had even asked them to give him some water the next time he visits the village.

In a video posted by Sonu Sood Charitable Foundation, with the caption, ''jal hai toh jeevan hai', the villagers were seen thanking the actor for the initiative. “Thank you Sonu Sood for the hand pump for us to drink water. It is a very good facility for us,” said one woman. Another man said, "The hand pumps that we used to install earlier would get damaged. And now Sonu ji has come and installed two pumps, so we have got water to drink." On Sonu’s request to villagers to give his water the next time he visits the village, another villager invited him, “Not water, now come to have food with us.”

R Madhavan was among those to react, sharing his praise and gratitude by posting folded hands and Indian flag emojis.

Sonu Sood’s initiatives that started with sending migrant workers to their home cities during the pandemic then extended to initiatives like providing face shields to police force, funding rehabilitation of homes and then launching platforms for providing jobs, e-rickshaws for employment, and surgeries for children and elders.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sonu will next star in Prithviraj. The movie is gearing up for release on Diwali. Among the other projects in his kitty include Telugu films like Acharya as well as the recently signed Kisaan.

