Nishant Malkani Reveals His 'new Look' From 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega'; See Pic

Nishant Malkani, who plays the role of Akshat in Zee TV’s Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega has given his fans a glimpse of his new look on the show. Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is one of the most popular shows on Zee TV. The show has currently witnessed a lot of twists and turns, post the lockdown. The actor will be seen in a new avatar for an upcoming sequence of the show.

Nishant Malkani shares a glimpse of his new look

Source: Nishant Malkani/Instagram

In a bunch of pictures Nishant Malkani shared on his Instagram story, he was seen in a Sardarji getup. In the following stories, he shared a few videos and pictures as he was getting ready for the show in his ‘New Look’. According to sources, Akshat will be searching for his kid in this new look as a Sardar. The actor also confirmed that he will be playing the role of a Sardaar in the sequel show.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega show

The show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega has been airing for nearly 3 years. The show stars Kanika Mann along with Nishant Malkani. The story follows a widower named Akshat Jindal, who marries a woman named Guddan. Initially, he hates her but soon his hatred turns into love and they start facing challenges in life together.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega cast

Kanika Mann played the role of Guddan Gupta Jindal while Nishant Malkani is seen as Akshat Jindal.

Dalljiet Kaur is seen as Akshat Jindal’s first wife.

Rehaan Roy is seen as Inspector Parv Singh

Daljeet Soundh and Charulata Jindal – Akshat Jidnal’s mother

Shweta Mahadik as Durga Chaubey Jindal– Rocky's sister; Kishore's wife

Sehrish Ali as Lakshmi Agarwal Jindal– Vardaan's wife

Rashmi Gupta as Saraswati Singh Jindal– Parv's sister; Rahul's wife

Achal Tankwal as Angad Jindal– Charulata's son; Akshat and Avinash's brother

